The media told about the weapons that killed an Iranian nuclear physicist

The murder of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was carried out with automatic small arms, which was controlled through satellite. This was reported by Al Alam TV channel, citing a source.

At the same time, it is noted that the Israeli special services organized the attempt.

Earlier on Monday, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, confirmed that Fakhrizadeh’s murder took place using electronic equipment without the killers being present at the scene.

The head of the center for research and innovation at the Ministry of Defense, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in late November. The physicist was called the key developer of Iran’s nuclear weapons. According to US intelligence, he led a secret program to develop a nuclear warhead.