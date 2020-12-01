The media revealed Germany’s plans to circumvent sanctions against “Nord stream-2”

The authorities of the German Federal State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern may create a “Climate change fund” to circumvent US sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” pipeline, the Bild tabloid reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, the Foundation will in the future identify the almost completed pipeline as “an essential element for protecting the environment” and, on this basis, will make every effort to complete the project.

For this purpose, a commercial enterprise will be established, whose products and services should be used only to complete construction.

So, German companies that are threatened by US sanctions could provide their services to the Russian side through the Fund and its enterprise.

From a technical point of view, no company will interact with “Nord stream-2,” and they will not be subject to sanctions.

The Ministry of the energy of the Federal state declined to comment on the situation in response to a request from Bild.