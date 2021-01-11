The media reported on the preparation of armed protests in the United States

Armed protests in all 50 US states and at the Capitol in Washington are planned from this week. At least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, ABC News journalist Aaron Katersky said on Monday, citing an internal FBI document.

“Armed protests are planned in all 50 states at the legislative assemblies from January 16 to at least January 20, and at the Capitol from January 17 to January 20,” he quotes an excerpt from the document.

According to the FBI, a group of armed men known to them plans to head to Washington on January 16.

“They warned that if Congress tried to remove the president through the 25th Amendment, there would be a major uprising,” the document says.

The group calls for the seizure of all levels of courts and administrative buildings if Trump is removed before the inauguration, he added.