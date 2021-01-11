The mayor of Washington called for a ban on all gatherings in the city until January 24

According to her letter, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on the Interior Department to revoke all permits to hold mass gatherings in the city before January 24, amid preparations for the inauguration ceremony of the US president.

It is addressed to the acting Minister of internal security of the United States, Chad Wolfe.

“I ask the Secretary of the Interior to revoke all permits for mass gatherings in the District of Columbia and to reject any applications for permits for mass gatherings between January 11 and 24, 2021,” the letter said.

Also, she calls for extending the period of special events related to ensuring national security until January 24, 2021. According to her, this will improve the federal and district governments’ interdepartmental preparation for the inauguration, “taking into account the new threats of rebellious actions of local terrorists.” She also called for the inclusion of the Capitol territory in the area of special measures related to national security.

The District of Columbia is filing a request to declare a pre-emergency for the District of Columbia, she said. The State of Emergency declaration will strengthen and accelerate direct federal assistance needed to prepare for the inauguration, the mayor writes.

The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled for January 20.