The mayor of Washington asked Trump to introduce a special regime in the capital

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked US President Donald Trump to introduce a special regime in the capital in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Yesterday, I sent a letter to President Trump asking him to declare a pre-emergency disaster regime in the District of Columbia… This is necessary because the inauguration presents several unprecedented threats that exceed the capabilities of traditional preparation (for such events),” Bowser said at a press conference, recalling that a similar instruction was issued in 2009 before the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Among the threats to the upcoming event, she called a pandemic and “an internal terrorist attack on the Capitol in the US capital.” She said that she also sent a request for assistance to the Department of Homeland Security, which asked for coordination with the Pentagon, the Justice Department, and Congress to develop a plan to involve federal law enforcement agencies to ensure order.

The mayor also submitted a request to the US Department of Justice to extend the regime of “ensuring security at a national event” until January 24. She did not say whether she had received consent to her requests.