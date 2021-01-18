The man lived for three months at the Chicago airport

A resident of Los Angeles spent three months at the airport in Chicago, as he was afraid to return to his hometown because of the pandemic. The Chicago Tribune reports this.

According to court documents, Aditya Singh, 36, flew to Chicago on October 17, 2020, and after that, lived in the security zone of O’Hare International Airport for three months. None of the airport staff noticed him all this time.

Finally, early on the morning of January 16, two United Airlines employees approached Singh and asked him to show his documents. In response, the man, who was wearing a protective mask at the time, showed them the badge of an airport employee. This badge disappeared from one of the airport employees on October 26, 2020.

As a result, United Airlines employees called the police, whose employees detained Singh. He was charged under the articles for illegal entry into a protected area and theft. The man had never broken the law before.

According to Singh, he did not steal the badge but found it at the airport. In Los Angeles, the man was afraid to return because of the situation with the coronavirus. California is one of the American states where the pandemic situation is dire. More than three million cases of infection have been identified at the time of writing, of which more than a million are in Los Angeles. In Illinois, where Chicago is located, three times fewer cases of infection were detected.

“Do I understand correctly that a person without a security clearance, not working at the airport, allegedly lived in a secure part of O’Hare Airport from October 19, 2020, to January 16, 2021, and no one noticed him? I want to be sure that I understand everything correctly,” Judge Susana Ortiz said at the Cook County Court hearing. The meeting also revealed that the passengers of the airport all this time, fed up with Singh.

The Californian was set to bail of one thousand dollars. If he can bring it in, he will be banned from entering the airport. The next hearing in Singh’s case is scheduled for January 27.