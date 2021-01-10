Free News

The man fired shooting in Illinois

BY Steve Cowan 42 Views
As a result of the shooting in Evanston, Illinois, five people were killed, two more were injured; police officers eliminated the attacker, reports NBC Chicago with reference to the authorities.

It is specified that the police received reports of a shooting on January 9 at 5: 30 pm local time. The criminal took a woman hostage when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. The man shot the hostage, and she was hospitalized.

The attacker started a shootout with the police and was wounded. He later died in hospital.

Local police on their Twitter account said that now there is no threat to the public.

