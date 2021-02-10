The majority of senators recognized the process of impeachment of Trump as constitutional

Six Republican senators supported the impeachment of the former president.

The majority of the US Senate members on Tuesday voted in favor of the impeachment process of former President Donald Trump, agreeing with the argument of Democrats that the procedure for impeaching a president who is no longer in office and is a private person is allowed by the US Constitution.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the Senate does not have the legal authority to conduct a trial of the former president’s impeachment.

Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump a few days before his official departure from office on January 20. Trump was accused of sedition.

After a four-hour debate, during which both sides presented their arguments, the constitutionality of the president’s impeachment process who left office was put to the vote in the Senate. A simple majority was required to continue the process. As a result, 56 senators recognized the constitutionality of impeachment, while 44 Republican senators disagreed with this statement.

According to CNN, six representatives of the Republican Party in the Senate supported the impeachment-Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.

Immediately after this vote, the session in the Senate ended. Senators will reconvene to continue the process of impeachment Wednesday, at 12 noon.

The House impeachment managers and the Trump defense team have up to 16 hours of speeches available over two days.