The main infectious diseases of the United States agreed to become Senior Advisor to Biden

The Democrat previously said that he asked Anthony Fauci “to keep the position he held under the last few presidents.”

Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases of the United States, has accepted an offer to become a senior adviser to US President-elect Joseph Biden on health issues. The specialist said this on Friday on NBC.

Biden on Thursday said he had asked the US chief infectious diseases specialist to “retain the position he held under the last few presidents” and also offered to become his ” senior health adviser and join the team [of specialists working to combat the spread of] COVID-19.” Fauci has been the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases since 1984.

“I immediately said yes,” he said. The chief American infectious diseases specialist is part of a working group at the White House, created this spring by the current US President, Republican Donald Trump, to combat the coronavirus. The American media has been discussing the possible contradictions between Trump and Fauci for a long time.