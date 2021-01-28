The leadership of the Republican Party will not ask Trump to participate in the 2024 elections

The chairman of the National Committee of the party, Ronna McDaniel, said that she would like the former president to help the Republicans regain a majority in the midterm elections in 2022.

The leadership of the Republican Party of the United States will not appeal to former President Donald Trump to participate in the presidential election in 2024. Ronna McDaniel, the chairman of the party’s National Committee, made the statement in an interview with the Associated Press.

“The party must remain neutral,” she said in response to a question about whether the party leadership will appeal to Trump with a proposal to nominate his candidacy in the next presidential election. “I will not call on anyone to participate or not participate in the 2024 elections.” According to the newspaper Politico, Trump previously told people in his entourage about his intention to run for president of the United States in the next presidential election.

“It’s up to the candidates to decide whether to run,” McDaniel said. At the same time, she admitted that the party leadership would welcome Trump’s efforts to return the Republicans to the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress. “What I would really like from him is for him to help us win back the majority [in the midterm elections] in 2022,” the party chairwoman said.

On January 24, an adviser to the campaign staff of the former president, Jason Miller, told CNN that Trump had abandoned plans to create a new political party. According to him, the former American leader is pursuing the goal of “returning the Senate and the House of Representatives [of the US Congress] to the Republicans in 2022.” Following the results of the general elections held in November 2020, the US Democratic Party won a majority in both houses of Congress.