The leaders of the EU decided to expand sanctions against Turkey

The heads of state and government of the European Union decided to expand sanctions against Turkey because of its actions in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement from the participants of the EU summit, which is being held in Brussels.

“The EU remains committed to protecting the interests of the Union and its member States, as well as maintaining regional stability. In this regard, the summit instructs the EU Council to adopt an additional blacklist based on the decision of November 11, 2019, concerning restrictive measures due to Turkey’s illegal activities in the Mediterranean sea,” the text of the statement reported.

There are currently individual EU sanctions for illegal drilling in the territorial waters of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, Free News reports with reference to France-Presse. In November, the EU extended these sanctions for a year, until November 12, 2021. The sanctions list for illegal drilling now includes two Turkish citizens.

The EU leaders also instructed the head of EU diplomacy to develop a report on Turkey’s relations and further actions by March 2021. They instructed the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to work on convening an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean situation.

The statement also says that the EU intends to coordinate Turkey’s actions and decisions with the United States.

Recall that on Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the EU should as soon as possible overcome the strategic blindness on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and not allow Greece and Cyprus to manipulate it.