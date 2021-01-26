The leader of the Democrats in the Senate believes that the process of impeachment of Trump will pass quickly

Chuck Schumer believes that there is no need to involve a large number of witnesses.

The impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump will occur relatively quickly, as it does not need to involve a large number of witnesses. This assumption was made by the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer (from New York).

“The trial [of Trump] will be conducted properly, but “relatively quickly,” he told MSNBC.

Earlier, as The Hill newspaper reported on Monday, Schumer and the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (from Kentucky), agreed to begin impeachment after February 8. Still, the organizers of this process until recently refrained from making any comments about its possible duration and the need to attract witnesses. Trump’s first impeachment lasted 21 days. The new process, as Schumer made clear, will last less.