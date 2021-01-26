The leader of the Democrats in the Senate believes that the process of impeachment of Trump will pass quickly
Chuck Schumer believes that there is no need to involve a large number of witnesses.
The impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump will occur relatively quickly, as it does not need to involve a large number of witnesses. This assumption was made by the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer (from New York).
“The trial [of Trump] will be conducted properly, but “relatively quickly,” he told MSNBC.
Earlier, as The Hill newspaper reported on Monday, Schumer and the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (from Kentucky), agreed to begin impeachment after February 8. Still, the organizers of this process until recently refrained from making any comments about its possible duration and the need to attract witnesses. Trump’s first impeachment lasted 21 days. The new process, as Schumer made clear, will last less.
“I don’t think there’s a need to bring in a large number of witnesses,” the Senate majority leader told MSNBC. However, he added that a final decision on whether to bring in witnesses has not yet been made. During the first impeachment of Trump, The Hill recalled, Democrats insisted on bringing in an additional number of witnesses, which was opposed by Republicans. This time, according to the publication, the Democrats do not see the need for this since the events that caused the new impeachment took place before everyone’s eyes.