The lawmaker demanded to check the accounts of the US military and civil servants in social networks

Congresswoman Speier said she was alarmed by the links between the military and extremist groups.

A Democratic member of the House of Representatives demanded that the Biden administration check American recruits and military personnel account for possible links to extremist groups.

In a letter to senior administration officials, Congresswoman Jackie Speier explained the need for this as a serious threat that arose after the Capitol’s storming in January.

Speier called on President Joe Biden to issue an executive order that all checks on federal employees and, in particular, military personnel, including checking their social media posts for links to white supremacists or similar aggressive extremist groups.

According to Speier, it is “inexcusable” that the authorities do not examine social media accounts when they check on recruits or federal employees.

A member of the House Armed Services Committee, Speier indicated that she was “increasingly concerned” about alleged links between military personnel and violent extremists and that the current approach of the Pentagon and the federal government “is not sufficient to counter the threat from extremist movements.”

The January 29 letter was addressed to President Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.