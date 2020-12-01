The launch of the new module on the ISS was postponed to November 2021

The launch of the new node module “Prichal” to the Russian segment of the ISS has been postponed from September to November 2021, according to the draft program of launches to the ISS.

According to the program, the Prichal node module’s launch is scheduled for November 24, 2021. It will be delivered to space by a specialized cargo ship-the Progress M-UM module on a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle.

A month ago, other dates were called. In early November, Vladimir Daneev, Deputy Director of the Department of manned space programs at Roscosmos, said that the Prichal node module’s launch is planned approximately in September 2021.

“Prichal” will have six docking stations for receiving and placing other modules, as well as cargo and manned ships, around it. Its launch will follow after sending another new compartment to the ISS – The multifunctional laboratory module “Nauka.”

Currently, the Russian segment of the ISS includes five modules: the functional cargo unit “Zarya” (created with US money and launched in 1998), the service module “Zvezda” (2000), the docking bay “Pirs” (2001), and the small research modules “Poisk” (2009) and “Rassvet” (2010).