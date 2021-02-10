Biologists from Canada have found 62 relatively young genes in the Latimeria fish genome. It was previously believed that it has not changed in any way for 400 million years.

Scientists from the University of Toronto have found: despite the fact that the body of the Latimeria practically did not change, the genome continued to evolve, but not so quickly.

Initially, the authors of the work tried to find out the history of the emergence of the human gene CGGBP1, mutations in which lead to the development of some forms of intellectual developmental delays. Canadian molecular biologists managed to find single copies of CGGBP1 in the genomes of some species of lampreys and ray-finned fish, as well as 62 similar DNA regions at once – in the Latimeria genome.

Later it became known that all 62 copies of CGGBP1 arose in the genome of lobe-finned fish relatively recently, after the extinction of dinosaurs, and they appeared at different times and now perform different functions.

The authors believe that dozens of new genes passed to ancient fish from other species as a result of a horizontal gene transfer process.

Our results provide a striking example of the phenomenon of transposons contributing to the host genome. We do not know what function these 62 genes perform, but many of them encode DNA-binding proteins and are likely to play a role in the regulation of genes, even minor changes in which are important in evolution.

Tim Hughes Professor of Molecular Genetics at the Donnelly Center for Cellular and Biomolecular Research at the University of Toronto

Further study of the genomes of two species of these fish, biologists hope, will help them uncover the history of the appearance of copies of CGGBP1 and understand how migrations of transposons could affect the evolution of our immediate ancestors.