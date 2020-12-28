The largest iceberg continues to collapse. Now it’s split into four

The researchers noticed that the A68-a iceberg, which was previously considered the largest in the world, split into four parts. Now the ice floes are moving away from each other in different directions.

The former largest iceberg in the world continues to disintegrate into smaller pieces. Now the A68-a split into four parts, this happened shortly after it split into two parts.

Scientists at the United States National Ice Center (USNIC) have discovered two new pieces of iceberg, A68e and A68f, using images from the Sentinel-1A satellite. This means that there are now four separate pieces of the iceberg, all of which are moving away from each other.

A68-a was the world’s largest iceberg when it split from the Antarctic shelf in July 2017. The massive chunk of ice has since drifted northward. Back in April 2020, its area was 5100 sq km.

Researchers speculate that the splits were due to a collision with a shallow bottom off the coast of South Georgia. A series of images taken over two weeks show A-68a approaching South Georgia, and then the iceberg cracks widen and its trajectory changes.

Earlier, researchers from the European Space Agency (ESA) noticed that the largest iceberg in the world is losing 2.5 cm per day. The latest satellite images of the researchers showed that A-68a broke into several parts, two large fragments of ice broke off from the main part and floated into the open ocean.