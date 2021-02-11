The largest analysis of genetic data was carried out: 53 thousand people participated in it

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have published a new analysis of genetic sequencing data from more than 53 thousand people.

The Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed) program aims to study the genetic variation that occurs among people in both nuclear families and ethnic groups living on different continents.

The ultimate goal of the project is to improve the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the most common diseases leading to disability or death.

We have already identified some new ideas. For example, the team found over 400 million genetic variations, but 97% of them are very rare and occur in less than 1% of the population. Gene variation can occur accidentally when genes recombine or mutate. Timothy O’Connor, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology at the Institute of Genomic Sciences (IGS) at UMSOM

This knowledge can provide a new understanding of mutational processes and tell about the history of human evolution.

The growing diversity of genomes in the human population will help researchers learn more about how specific diseases affect different ethnic groups around the world.

In addition, the group has established uniform standards for sequencing: it is carried out on a massive scale. Standards maximize data integrity as a large group of international researchers use uniform methods.

In addition to providing detailed analysis of combined genomic and medical data for sequenced samples, TOPMed has expanded the analysis of genotyped samples with a new reference panel that now includes over 97,000 people. This data is publicly available, you can study it or enter your own information.

Now the authors continue their research and collect new data for their resource, which they will later analyze.