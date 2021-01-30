The Killers share an updated track “C’est La Vie”

The American band, The Killers, has presented a previously unreleased version of the song “C’est La Vie”.

It was included in the deluxe version of the 2020 album “Imploding the Mirage”. The musicians also released new versions of the compositions “Blowback” and “Caution”.

“C’est La Vie” adds carelessness to the cosmic sound of “Imploding the Mirage”, says frontman Brandon Flowers.

A new version of the song “C’est La Vie” was “born” during rehearsals as the band was preparing to record the last LP. The fans of the group expect that the group will release another album in 2021. The musicians themselves promised NME that it would be better than Imploding the Mirage.