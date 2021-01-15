The Justice Department launched a website with a list of those accused of rioting in the Capitol
The page contains the names of all defendants with information on their cases.
The Justice Department has launched a new web page listing all defendants facing charges in Washington over their alleged role in last week’s Capitol riots.
The website lists the names of all the accused, indicating the charges, their place of residence, the status of the case, and the date of the last update of the information.
The page also provides links to digital copies of press releases and indictments in each case.