The Japanese have come up with ways to “fight” with Russian missiles

Japanese readers reacted to an article by the Kyodo news agency, which, with reference to sources, refers to the alleged approval of a new program of work to counteract Russian supersonic missiles.

According to the publication, the events will be held under the American campaign’s auspices to contain Russia and China.

Some suggested in the comments on their own methods of “countering” supersonic weapons.

“Japan needs to use its technological potential and create its own supersonic missiles! To create at least one, and to announce the hundreds! This is also a ruse of war!” ryo said.

“It is almost impossible to shoot down a supersonic missile. Therefore, it is necessary to use high Japanese technologies to create a powerful electronic interference system,” hkd thought.

“Wars should be avoided. But you can’t sit idly by waiting for death either!” he reasoned.

“Well, the time has come when Japan needs the possession of nuclear weapons as one of the important tools to deter the enemy,” lin wrote.

“There is no need for Japan and America to waste time and money on developing systems of protection against supersonic weapons of the Russians and Chinese. It is better to create superior samples,” Kaz is convinced.

“Are you sure that Japan can create its own supersonic weapons?” yaa asked.

Anyway, the agency’s sources noted that now, the fight against Russian and Chinese supersonic weapons is practically meaningless. According to one of them, the latest American missiles now cannot fully cope with such weapons.