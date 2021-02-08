The Iranian military is involved in the murder of a nuclear physicist

A member of the Iranian armed forces was involved in the murder of a nuclear physicist, Deputy Defense Minister Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, said the head of the Islamic Republic’s Intelligence Ministry, Mahmoud Alavi.

According to him, the intelligence service knew about the upcoming attempt on the physicist, knew where it would happen. Still, it was unknown about the time the ministry informed the relevant authorities, including five days before the murder.

“The person who was engaged in the first preparatory actions for the assassination attempt was a member of the armed forces,” Alavi said on the IRIB TV2 TV channel, stressing that his agency cannot conduct intelligence activities in the country’s armed forces.

He stressed that in this regard, they appealed to the armed forces. The physicist himself was a member, with the question of coordination on the issue of the impending attempt, but Fakhrizadeh was killed before this happened.

Fakhrizadeh was killed in an assassination attempt near Tehran on November 27, 2020; he was seriously injured and died in hospital. The murdered scientist was the head of the organization for research and Innovation under the Ministry of Defense of Iran and served as deputy head of the military department.

According to the Fars news agency, he was shot at a distance of 150 meters from a remote-controlled weapon installed in the car. Apart from Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards, there was no one at the scene of the assassination.

Iran confirmed this information, saying that a high-tech weapon was used, aimed from a satellite.

The Iranian authorities blamed Israel for the incident and the banned “Organization of the Mujahedeen of the Iranian people,” promising to respond to the murder. Some Iranian officials also pointed to the involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia and reported the detention of those involved in the assassination attempt.