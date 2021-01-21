The indictment on Trump’s impeachment may be sent to the Senate on January 22

The former US president has not yet presented a lawyer who will defend his interests during the consideration of the case in the Senate.

Democrats in the House of Representatives of the US Congress are preparing to submit an indictment to the Senate on January 22 as part of the impeachment procedure of former Republican President Donald Trump. This was reported on Thursday by CNN, citing a source.

According to him, congressmen from the ranks of the Democratic Party are discussing the specified deadlines for the transfer of impeachment materials to the upper house of Congress. The situation is complicated because Trump has not yet presented a lawyer who will defend his interests during the consideration of the case in the Senate.

CNN emphasizes that members of the House of Representatives are concerned that the impeachment procedure is strictly in accordance with the law – in such a way as not to cause dissatisfaction on the part of senators from the ranks of the Republican Party, some of whom in theory may vote for the impeachment of their fellow party member. Democrats ‘ concerns are that if the indictment against Trump is passed to the Senate before he has a lawyer, they will have a harder time convincing Republicans to impeach a member of their party.