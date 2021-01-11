The Houthis have threatened to respond to the US if they are included in the list of terrorists

The Yemeni movement “Ansar Allah” (Houthis), which has ruled in northern Yemen since 2014 after the removal of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, has threatened the United States with retaliatory measures if their movement is included in the list of terrorist organizations, the head of the Houthi delegation at talks with the Yemeni government, Mohammed Abdessalam, told on Monday.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a press release on the State Department’s website, confirmed his intention to declare the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) a foreign terrorist organization. The media reported that the administration could take this step as early as Monday.

“If there is no serious revision of this position, and these measures are taken against us, we will behave similarly with the Americans on many issues,” Abdessalam said.

He pointed out that the American position is nothing new in relation to the movement since it already fully supports the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which is bombing Yemen. Also, Houthis believe that Donald Trump’s administration has failed to solve many problems in the region and has created a negative attitude towards itself and its main allies in the region – Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the internationally recognized government of Yemen welcomed on Twitter the possible decision of the United States to include the Houthis in the list of terrorist organizations, noting that ” the government of Yemen has previously demanded that the United States take this step, because the Houthis deserve to be called terrorists, and it is necessary to increase pressure on them to create conditions to force them to peace.”

Earlier, the UN warned the United States about the consequences of including the Houthis in the list of terrorists, indicating that this could interfere with Yemen’s peace process.