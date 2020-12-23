The House of Representatives plans to override the veto on the defense budget

The House of Representatives of the US Congress will vote on December 28 to overcome President Donald Trump’s veto on the defense budget, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Next week, on December 28, the House, with the support of both parties, will vote on overcoming the (presidential) veto,” the statement published on the speaker’s website said.

On Wednesday, Trump returned to the House the defense budget previously passed by Congress, fulfilling a promise to veto it. He called the $ 740 billion defense budget a “gift” to Russia and China.

Congressional support for the bill makes it possible to circumvent the presidential veto.