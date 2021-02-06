The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the budget plan

All Republicans voted against it.

US President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in the House of Representatives won an important victory: they were able to pass the economic aid law without the support of Republican lawmakers.

By majority vote (219-209), the House of Representatives passed the budget plan-it was previously approved by the Senate. The votes were equally divided (50-50), the decisive vote was given by US Vice President Kamala Harris. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, expressed the opinion that the law will be adopted by March 15.

The Republicans proposed a $ 600 billion aid package – more than three times less than the Democrats ($1.9 trillion).