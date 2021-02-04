The House of Representatives has accelerated the process of approving the package of assistance to the economy

A sketchy budget plan would allow Democrats to pass a $ 1.9 trillion package through the Senate.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved a rough budget plan on Wednesday that would allow lawmakers in both Congress houses to pass President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion plan to help the economy deal with the coronavirus. This can be done without the support of the Republicans.

The budget plan allows Democrats to pass the economic aid package in the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate, rather than the 60 votes needed to pass most of the legislation in the 100-seat upper house of Congress.

The document passed today by the House of Representatives will allow Democrats to pass the law, even if all 50 Republicans oppose it. On the side of the Democrats is Vice President Kamala Harris, who has the right to make a decisive vote in votes when opinions in the Senate are divided in half.