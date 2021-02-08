Scientists have figured out why dinosaurs developed so many ridges and horns on their skulls.

The authors used modern technology and data analysis to find out if the horns and crests of dinosaurs were the result of sexual selection.

Some theories have suggested that the ridges on the neck were used for protection, or played a role in cooling. It has also been suggested that they allow animals to recognize different members of their own species.

A fourth theory, pioneered by early 20th-century paleontologist Franz Nopska, suggests that they, on the other hand, played a role in sexual selection. This is the idea that certain traits in animals are attracted to the opposite sex.

Dr. Andrew Knapp used modern technology and analysis to form different skulls of the same species of ceratops, called protoceratops. The skulls of the Protoceratops had a long ridge protruding from the back.

With nearly the most complete set of 3D skull scans for any dinosaur ranging from adults to tiny cubs, the author looked at an entire series of protoceratops growth. As a result of the analysis, the group of scientists suggested that the growth pattern of the ridge is associated with sexual selection.