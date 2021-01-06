The head of the WHO is disappointed in the actions of China

According to him, Beijing did not issue entry permits to a group of specialists who planned to search for the sources of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An expert mission to China to find the coronavirus pandemic sources has stalled before it has even begun: the head of the World Health Organization complained that Beijing is blocking the group’s entry into the country.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “very disappointed” that Chinese authorities had banned entry at the last minute. This is a rare case of criticism of Beijing by the WHO.

The group of 10 was due to arrive in China this week after months of difficult negotiations.

Part of the group is on its way, but Beijing has still not allowed them entry, the WHO chief said.

“We learned that the Chinese authorities have not yet issued the necessary permits for the team members to arrive in China,” Tedros told reporters.

“I am very disappointed with this news, given that two members of the team have already set off, and others were not able to leave at the last moment,” he added.