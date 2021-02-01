The head of the WHO called a sign that COVID-19 can be controlled

The number of COVID-19 infections in the world has decreased for the third week in a row, suggesting that the virus can be controlled, even with new mutations, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, at a briefing on Monday.

“For the third week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide has decreased. There are still many countries where cases are on the rise, but this is encouraging news on a global level. It suggests that the virus can be controlled, even with the emergence of new variants,” he said.

According to him, this also shows the effectiveness of the public health measures introduced in connection with the pandemic.