The head of the US Department of Justice said that there is no large-scale fraud in the presidential election

Justice Secretary-Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that he has no evidence of large-scale fraud in the country’s November presidential election and does not plan to appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate such allegations.

“Let me say: fraud, unfortunately, exists in most elections. I think that we are too tolerant of this. And I am sure that there was fraud in this election as well. However, I have already commented on allegations of systemic or large-scale fraud that would affect the [current] election. I have already spoken out, and I accept this statement,” the head of the US Department of Justice said at a press conference. Earlier, he said that the American competent authorities did not find evidence of large-scale fraud in the elections, which the current US President Donald Trump said.

“If I thought at this stage that the right tool is the special Prosecutor, that it is appropriate, then I would appoint him. But I didn’t. And I’m not going to do that,” Barr said.