The head of the US Department of Justice blamed Russia for the cyber-attack on the government

At the same time, William Barr refused to answer other questions on this topic.

US Attorney General William Barr argued Monday that Russia is responsible for the current large-scale cyberattack on the US government’s networks.

At a press conference in the US Department of Justice, journalists asked the Minister to comment on the situation with a large-scale cyberattack on the US government’s computer networks. “Based on the information available to me, I agree with the assessment of Secretary of State [US Michael] Pompeo. Undoubtedly, it looks like Russia,” he said.

Barr declined to answer other questions on the subject, such as whether the justice Department was subject to a cyberattack. “Beyond that [already said], I’m not going to discuss [this topic],” Barr concluded.

On Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was not involved in hacking attacks on US government agencies and companies. According to him, “any accusations of Russia’s involvement are absolutely unfounded and are rather a continuation of blind Russophobia, which is resorted to in any incidents.”