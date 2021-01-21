The head of the US Agency for Global Media resigned at Biden’s request

Voice of America Program Director Kelu Chao has been appointed acting head of the agency instead of Michael Pack.

The head of the US Agency for Global Media, Michael Pack, resigned at the request of Joe Biden shortly after the new president took office.

Pack spent just over seven tumultuous months in this position, becoming the first head of the department to be granted expanded powers over its networks under the new law.

In a farewell address to staff, Pack said he was “fully focused on refocusing the agency on fulfilling its mission” and on “helping the agency tell America’s story to the world in an objective and unbiased way.”

Pack added that “much-needed reforms” had been implemented under his leadership.