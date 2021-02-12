The head of the UFC spoke about the third fight of McGregor and Poirier

The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White commented on Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s desire to have a third fight. A video of the functionary’s interview is available on YouTube.

White admitted that he was optimistic about the idea of ​​another fight between the Irishman and the American. At the same time, the UFC head stressed that there would be no talk of a title confrontation. According to the promoter, both athletes still need to prove themselves before fighting for the lightweight title.

In the same interview, White admitted that he still expects to return to the sport of Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is convinced that the Russian will resume his career for the sake of the right fight.

On January 24, Poirier knocked out McGregor. Thus, he took revenge on the Irishman for the defeat in September 2014.

McGregor is a former UFC two-weight champion. On account of his 22 wins and five defeats. Poirier is the organization’s former interim lightweight champion. He has 27 victories and six losses.