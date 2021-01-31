The head of the UFC named the role of Nurmagomedov in the promotion

The head of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White appreciated the role in promoting the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. TMZ Sports quote the words of the functionary.

White was asked to name the best fighter in the UFC. The head of the promotion admitted that Nurmagomedov is the best in the organization “right now”. However, according to White, the greatest representative of the UFC is American John Jones.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) after defeating Justin Gaethje in October 2020. Soon after the fight, the Russian topped the best in the UFC, excluding weight categories, displacing Jones from the first line. Nurmagomedov has three defences of the UFC lightweight title.

Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. The American left the title and is preparing to compete in the heavyweight category. Jones’ rivals include fighters such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader.