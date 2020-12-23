The head of the Pentagon visited Afghanistan with an unannounced visit in advance

Christopher Miller met with President Ghani and the commander of the US forces, General Scott Miller.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.

Miller met with President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul “to discuss ongoing U.S. military support for the Afghan national defense and security forces against the backdrop of a historic opportunity to achieve peace in this country,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

He also met with the US and NATO-led coalition forces commander, General Scott Miller, to “get an overall assessment of the security situation” and “the ongoing withdrawal of US troops.”

Before arriving in Afghanistan, Miller made a stop in the UK, where he visited the US military stationed at RAF bases Mildenhall and Lakenheath.