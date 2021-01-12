The head of the Hong Kong administration again accused the United States of pursuing a policy of double standards

Carrie Lam, commenting on the storming of the Capitol by supporters of US leader Donald Trump, noted that in this case, the US “immediately took a completely different approach to condemn the violence,” while supporting similar riots in Hong Kong in 2019.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam again accused the United States of pursuing a double standards policy and called on Washington to respect the internal affairs of this special administrative region of China. She said this on Tuesday in an interview with journalists.

Commenting on the recent storming of the Capitol by supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump, Lam noted that in this case, the United States “immediately took a completely different approach to condemn the violence,” while supporting similar riots in Hong Kong in 2019.

The head of the administration also considers unjustified criticism of the American side about the law on the protection of national security in Hong Kong adopted last summer. She noted that the states themselves and other jurisdictions worldwide have the same legal acts in this area. “Do they believe that the safety of Hong Kong residents is less important to us than the safety of US citizens in American society?” Lam asks.

Referring to the recent detentions of 55 anti-government activists in Hong Kong, which drew criticism from the West, the local leader pointed out that “no one should be above the law, regardless of political beliefs.” The activists, including 16 former deputies of the Legislative Council from opposition parties, were detained on January 6 on suspicion of violating the national security law. All but one of them has now been released on bail.