The head of the CIA announced his resignation

Gina Haspel has been the head of the CIA since May 2018

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Gina Haspel, has announced her resignation.

The agency announced this in a Tweet.

“Leading this amazing organization has been the greatest honor of my life. I’m leaving, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve done,” Haspel said.

CIA officials thank the director for “36 years of dedicated service to the American people,” the report also said.

Haspel became head of the CIA in May 2018. She also became the first woman to hold this position. Before that, she was the deputy director of the department in 2017-2018.