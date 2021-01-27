The hands of the Doomsday clock left 100 seconds from the “nuclear midnight”

The hands of the Doomsday Clock, which symbolize the threat of a global catastrophe, were not translated this year. This is stated in the release of the project in the journal Bulletin of Atomic Scientist.

Recall that in 2020, for the first time in two years, scientists moved the hands of the Doomsday clock 20 seconds ahead. So close to midnight, symbolizing the catastrophe, the clock has never been. This year, the arrows remained at 23.58.20.

“Today, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists leaves the time of the Doomsday Clock in the same place. Until midnight-100 seconds,” said the head of the publication Rachel Bronson. “The pandemic is a historic wake — up call, a clear indication that governments and international organizations are not prepared to respond to complex and dangerous challenges, such as those related to nuclear weapons and climate change,” Bronson said.

The Doomsday Clock was founded by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a magazine whose authors included participants in the project to create the American atomic bomb. They were first launched in 1947 when the arrows showed 23.53. Every year, the position of the arrows is reviewed. The magazine’s board decides to transfer the arrows of directors and experts, including Nobel Prize laureates.

In 1949, the hands of the clock moved immediately 4 minutes closer to midnight after the Soviet Union conducted nuclear weapons tests. In 2019 and 2018, the time on the Doomsday clock was set at 23.58, as in 1953, the year of the hydrogen bomb test in the USSR. The farthest from midnight, at 17 minutes, the hands were in 1991.