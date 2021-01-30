The guitarist of the British band the Animals dies

British musician Hilton Valentine, guitarist for the original lineup of the rock band The Animals, has passed away at the age of 77, according to ABKCO Music & Records.

Our deepest sympathies go out to @HiltonValentine‘s family and friends on his passing this morning, at the age of 77. A founding member and original guitarist of The Animals, Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/gSUyVN0WWS — ABKCO Music & Records (@ABKCO) January 29, 2021

Valentine joined the group, later called The Animals, in the early 1960s. Such hits as “The House of the Rising Sun”, “Good Times”, “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”, “Bring It On Home to Me”, “It’s My Life”, “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place “and others.

Several years, the group broke up in 1966 due to mismatches in musical preferences and internal disagreements. After the breakup, the group reunited several times. Valentine also participated in reunions while pursuing a solo career. In 1994, the musician and other members of The Animals were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.