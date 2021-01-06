The Grammy Awards will not take place in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 record

One of the most significant music awards globally, the Grammy, had to be postponed due to the new coronavirus outbreak. In California, where the award is held annually, a record was set for the incidence of a pandemic – 74 thousand new infection cases.

It was originally planned that on January 31, about 18 thousand spectators and dozens of musicians would gather for the awards. However, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Executive Vice President of Special Offers, Music and Live Events Jack Sussman and Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ben Winston said Los Angeles hospitals are overcrowded, state officials have issued new directives and a ceremony the presentation of the awards was postponed.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our hosts and the artists who were to appear on stage, we decided to reschedule the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards until Sunday, March 14, 2021. There is nothing more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to create the show, ”reads the official statement.

The award management also expressed gratitude to everyone who continues to help and take part in such large-scale events. Special thanks were given to the nominees, who will have to wait a little longer before it turns out which of them won this year.

Recall that singer Beyoncé is in the lead in terms of the number of nominations. She has nine of them. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Rich follow with a margin of six nominations each.