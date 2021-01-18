The governor of New York State said that he would like to buy the vaccine directly from Pfizer

According to CNBC, Andrew Cuomo’s appeal to the company’s management is due to insufficient drug supply to the state.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the head of the biotechnology company Pfizer Albert Bourla on the possibility of purchasing the vaccine developed by this company directly by the state authorities, bypassing the US federal government. CNBC reported this.

“The decision of your company to withdraw from the number of participants in the Operation Warp Speed launched under the Trump administration to develop a vaccine-a program that the Biden administration intends to adjust-opens up unique opportunities for you to help us save lives in the state of New York,” the TV Company quoted an excerpt from the governor’s letter. It also points out that such obligations do not bind Pfizer as the biotech company Moderna, which also developed the coronavirus vaccine, participates in this program.

As noted by CNBC, the governor’s appeal to the leadership of Pfizer is associated with insufficient supplies of the vaccine to the state: this week, 250 thousand doses are expected to arrive, which is 50 thousand less than a week earlier. According to the TV Company, as of January 15, 31 million doses of the vaccine were distributed in the United States, but only 12 million doses were used. However, it was previously planned that about 20 million Americans would receive the vaccine by the end of 2020.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which conducts calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, more than 24 million cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the United States. More than 398 thousand people have died, including more than 41 thousand in New York State.