The Governor of New York described the storming of the Capitol as a failed coup

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the events in Washington a failed coup attempt.

“The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We should call it what it really is: a failed coup attempt,” Cuomo said in a statement released by his press office.

This is the latest chapter of an incompetent, brutal and divisive administration that has flouted the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, the governor said.

“We will not allow President Trump, members of Congress who help him, or the criminal mob that stormed the Capitol of our country to steal our democracy. The election results are clear, and the will of the American people will be fulfilled,” he said.