The global version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will not receive 5G and will cost less than $1000

The network has more than once appeared information that Samsung is working on a cheaper version of the “clamshell” Galaxy Z Flip. As it turned out, it could be the next generation of the device.

Our colleagues from the Galaxy Club found out that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone comes with the model number SM-F720F. We are talking about a global version of the device without the support of a 5G network. That is, the device will receive only the LTE version. Therefore, if the smartphone is equipped with a flagship SoC, it will be a proprietary Exynos chipset or a two-year-old Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. It is the last of Qualcomm’s top-end processors to come with an integrated 4G modem.

Due to the lack of 5G, the Korean manufacturer will be able to lower the price tag of the smartphone. Presumably, the device will cost less than $1000. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is currently asking $1,450.

There is no information yet when the new version of the device will be released.