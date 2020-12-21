The global version of Redmi 8 received the MIUI 12 update

Xiaomi continues to update its devices to MIUI 12. This time, the firmware was released for the budget employee Redmi 8.

The system was released with build number V12.0.1.0.QCNMIXM and Stable Beta prefix. This means that some users of the device have already started receiving it. If there are no errors in the software, then in the near future the company will begin a global deployment of the system.

As for the changes, the Redmi 8 received all the main features of the new shell. For example, an updated interface, new animation and branded applications, a redesigned quick settings panel, a dark Dark Mode 2.0 theme with dynamic color change and much more.