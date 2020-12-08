The General Assembly established the International day of preparedness for epidemics

The resolution notes the need for international cooperation in the fight against health crises.

The UN General Assembly has declared December 27 as International epidemic preparedness day, seeking to learn from the current situation in future health crises.

The COVID-19 virus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year and subsequently spread around the world. More than 66 million people were infected with it, and about 1.5 million people died.

The 193-member General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution that notes the need to “increase the level of preparedness to respond as early and as adequately as possible to any epidemic.”

The resolution also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and multilateralism.