The gang leaders of MS-13 indicted in the United States

Most of them are serving their sentences in El Salvador, but the US authorities want to extradite them to the US.

US federal authorities have charged the MS-13 gang’s “board of directors” with terrorism-related charges.

According to the US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, 14 gang leaders are charged with “conspiring to provide and conceal material support to terrorists” and other crimes.

All the suspects form Ranfla Nacional, the governing body of MS-13.

Eleven of the accused are in custody in El Salvador, but three remain at large. The Justice Department said it was exploring ways to extradite prisoners to the United States.

“MS-13 is responsible for a wave of death and violence that has terrorized communities, leaving areas of Long Island and the entire Eastern District of New York in blood,” Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a statement.