As a result of the operation, 330 kg of cocaine worth about a billion rubles was seized.

On Tuesday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) spoke about a major operation to combat drug smuggling, conducted jointly with the US authorities.

According to the FSB, this year, in a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration of the US Department of Justice, 330 kilograms of cocaine were seized, mainly in the Moscow region.

According to the ministry, the joint operation, which began in May in St. Petersburg, helped identify and detain members of a criminal group involved in smuggling cocaine from South America to Europe and Russia.

According to the FSB, the amount of income from the sale of seized cocaine could be about 1 billion rubles.

Relations between the United States and Russia have escalated in recent years. Still, the two countries continue to cooperate in international security and some other areas of global importance.

The Justice Department’s Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Embassy have yet to comment.