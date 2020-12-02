The former head of The Walt Disney expressed readiness to work in the Biden administration

Bob Iger previously considered running for President of the United States himself but chose to continue in business, agreeing to several major acquisitions of The Walt Disney Company.

Executive Chairman of the American Corporation The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger is ready to work in the future administration of Democrat Joseph Biden if he is offered a decent position. The entrepreneur said this in an interview published on Wednesday with the Bloomberg business news agency.

“I would take the opportunity to serve our country seriously,” said Iger, who left as CEO of The Walt Disney Company in February of this year. “In many ways, it will depend on this proposed post, the opportunities that open up, and how much it will encourage me and approach professional qualities,” the entrepreneur added.

As the Agency recalls, he considered running for President of the United States himself. Still, he preferred to continue doing business, agreeing on a number of major acquisitions of The Walt Disney Company. In an interview, Iger expressed the opinion that it is almost impossible for an entrepreneur to become a candidate for the highest state post from the Democratic Party in the current situation.

Iger has been the head of the Corporation since 2005 and in February gave up the reins to Bob Chapek. Iger is the Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Board until the end of December 2021. The Corporation is headquartered in Burbank, California.

Biden has already announced candidates for key positions in the new administration. Iger is not yet on the list of candidates and likely candidates for federal agencies’ positions, Bloomberg said.