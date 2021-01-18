The flagship Vivo X60 Pro+ will receive two versions

Vivo last week announced the launch date for its new flagship smartphone, the X60 Pro+. As it turned out, the device will hit the market in two versions.

According to Teme insider, the Vivo X60 Pro + will come with two different chips. The older model will receive the Snapdragon 888, and the younger, in turn, will have the yet unannounced Snapdragon 875 processor (aka Snapdragon 870). He, according to rumors, will be an overclocked version of last year’s SoC Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Vivo's top end flagship coming next week, early teaser show that it's focus on camera and performance.

Theaser show's also that X60 Pro+ coming with SD888 but also there is probably new SD875 version ( sd865++).#VivoX60ProPlus pic.twitter.com/a0EWyY06TZ — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) January 16, 2021

Recall that the Vivo X60 Pro + looks like a regular Vivo X60 Pro. The device is credited with the same camera with Zeiss optics and a 50 MP main sensor. The novelty will also receive an AMOLED display with a frequency of 120 Hz and fast charging with a power of 55 watts. The smartphone will cost around $700.