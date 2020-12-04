The flagship Vivo X60 appeared on real photos

On the vastness of the social network, Weibo published photos of the yet unannounced flagship smartphone Vivo X60.

The pictures show that the device will receive a display with a hole for the front camera in the center and ultra-thin frames on all sides. Besides, the novelty will be equipped with the main camera with a giant block for several modules. By the way, its appearance is very similar to that of the Vivo X50.

Recall that the Vivo X60 will be the first smartphone on the market to be equipped with a new 5nm Exynos 1080 processor. It has a three-cluster structure with a high-performance 2.8 GHz Cortex-A78 core, an updated Mali-G78MP10 graphics accelerator, and an integrated 5G modem. Another feature of the device will be the new Origin OS proprietary shell based on the Android 11 operating system.

The Vivo X60 should be unveiled alongside the Vivo X60 Pro at its launch in China on December 10th.